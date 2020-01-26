LUCASVILLE-James Milton Dalton, 62, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 30, 1957, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Nathan and Geneva Meade Dalton.

Jim was a former construction worker and a US Army veteran.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill "Dink" Dalton.

Jim is survived by two sons, Randy (Melanie) Dalton of McDermott and Nate (Brooke) Dalton of Lucasville; one daughter, Jamie (Paul) Bittinger of Franklin, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Paige, Alexis, Whitley, Brie, Karsyn, Aven, and Hunter; two brothers, Nate Dalton and Elliott Dalton both of Lucasville; and two sisters, Rita Fyffe and Linda Dalton both of Lucasville.

Graveside military rites will be performed at noon, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in Lucasville Cemetery by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.