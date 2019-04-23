JIM RICE

BAINBRIDGE — James Harold Rice, 86, of Bainbridge, formerly of Rushtown, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence.

He was born August 20, 1932 in Paintsville, Kentucky a son of the late Walter and Susan Meade Rice.

Jim was a retired US Army veteran serving in the Viet Nam War, former employee for Southern Ohio Correctional Facility and Pinkerton Security Agency. He was Monroe High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jean Rice, June 27, 2015; and two sisters, Patty Brigner and Jerry Hildenbrand.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline (Monty) Daniels of Waverly and Rebecca Jean Taylor of St. Louis, Missouri, four sons, Robin (Nancy) Rice of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Rodney Rice of Wheelersburg, Gary Rice of Wheelersburg, and Larry (Lisa) Rice of Lucasville; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, William "Bill" Rice of Mt. Sterling; and one sister, Alice Murphy of Corpus Christie, Texas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with John Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park where military graveside rites will be performed by thee William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 11:30 a.m. till the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.