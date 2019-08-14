JIM SHELTON

LUCASVILLE — James Harold Shelton, 83, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born April 23, 1936 in Wheelersburg, a son of the late Morris and Gladys Hughes Shelton.

Jim was a retired Union Pipefitter out of Huntington Local #521, a former area barber, and a 1954 Minford High School graduate. He also served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joan Joanne Fetty Shelton June 26, 2008.

Jim is survived by one son, Jay (Nancy) Shelton of Lucasville; one daughter, Jill (Tom) Spradlin of Lucasville; and four grandsons, Alan and Jacob Shelton and Jordan and Tanner Spradlin; and one sister, Janet Evans of Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Rubyville Community Church with Brian Baer officiating. Burial will follow in Rubyville Community Church Cemetery where graveside military rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till the funeral hour at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.