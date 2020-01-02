MCDERMOTT- Jim M. Wallace, 84, of McDermott, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center after months of failing health.

Jim was born on August 1, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky, a son of the late Oscar and Myrtle Osborne Wallace.

Jim worked as a laborer and foreman for John R. Jurgeson road construction and after retiring farmed until his health no longer allowed him to do so. He was a strong patriarch of his family and a good friend to many. He instilled the importance of hard work and making an honest living in his children and grandchildren. Jim was a good man-very strong and proud. He lived a life very well lived and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Koch Wallace, whom he married May 7, 1957, in Indiana; son Jimmie Wallace of McDermott; his daughter Linda (Joe) Koenig of McDermott; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Wallace of McDermott, and Tim Fagen of Sevierville, TN; and one sister, Betty Carr of Crooksville, TN.

Jim was also preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Thompson; one grandson, Dartanian Michael Wallace; one brother, Wayne Fagen; and two sisters, Barbara Speno and Patricia Wallace.

Before his death, he had accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. The family believes when someone passes, their life doesn't end, but rather changes and we know that Jim has reached a place of everlasting peace alongside his Savior.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Kenton Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call 2-5 p.m. Saturday, and an hour prior to the service Sunday.

Psalm 30:5-Weeping may remain for a night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.