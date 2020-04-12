SOUTH SHORE — Jimmie Ray Stone, 62, of South Shore, KY passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Portsmouth, OH August 26, 1957, a son of the late Edward and Anna Bentley Stone.

Jimmie graduated from Greenup County High School in 1976 and retired from OSCO in Portsmouth, OH.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Debra Kitchen Stone.

Left behind to cherish his memory are two sons, James Edward (Amanda) Stone and Bobby J. (Emily) Stone both of West Portsmouth, OH; five grandchildren, Maverick Stone, Bryston Stone, Asalyn Stone, Aubrey Stone and Bentley Stone. Along with several other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

A private graveside service will be held at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, OH with Dennis Dawes officiating. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are caring for arrangements.