Jo Ann Fields

Service Information
F C Daehler Mortuary Company
915 9Th St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-4146
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Franklin Furnace, OH
View Map
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH-Jo Ann Fields, 76, of Portsmouth, passed in peace January 22, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She is survived by her daughters Pamela (Fields) Burchett of Portsmouth and Debra (K,eith) Blevins of West Portsmouth. She is also survived by her brother Paul (Darlene) Shively of Chilliothe and one sister in law, Loretta Shively of Wheelersburg, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, William Fields, brother Donald Shively and sister Delores Price. Jo Ann was the grandmother of four grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was a devout Christian, a loving mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed. Family and friends may attend a graveside service 1:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace with Tim Martin officiating, and all are invited to attend a Celebration of Life afterward at the Aurora Masonic Lodge, 602 Chillicothe Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Ohio River Valley T1D Group at Peoples Bank. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
