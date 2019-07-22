JO ANN (CHASTEEN) RUTH

BURNSVILLE — Jo Ann (Chasteen) Ruth, 78 of Burnsville, Minnesota passed away on 03-14-19. She was born on December 12-4-1940 to Gene and Lillian (Walker) Chasteen of Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Survived by husband Randy; six sons: Jack (Judy), Ronald, Elliott (Jenny), Shaun, Derek and Joshua (Samantha); grandchildren Joshua and Janelle. Also by sister, Kathleen Smith of Wheelersburg and by more than 50 loving foster sons.

She was a graduate of South Webster High School (1958), Portsmouth Interstate Business College and had also studied at Welch College in Tennessee and University of Minnesota. She was a successful businesswoman but was more proud of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Services were held in Apple Valley, Minnesota and a memorial service will be held on Sun. 07-28-19 3:00 pm at Porter FWB Church.