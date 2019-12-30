Jo-Linda Farley

Obituary
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Jo-Linda Farley, 83, of West Portsmouth, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. She was born November 22, 1936, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Ben Bishop and Erma Alice Malone. She was a homemaker and is survived by one son, Paul Farley, of West Portsmouth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Cindy Lynn Farley and five brothers and sisters. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Online condolences may be made to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
