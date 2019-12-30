Jo-Linda Farley

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Jo-Linda's passing! Prayers of comfort..."
    - Tammy Hazelbaker
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Jolene(Brown)and Carol Eugene Howard
  • "PK, condolences on the passing of your mother. My wife and..."
    - William Altman
  • "pk sory about your loss joe was a great person we had had..."
    - Theresa Piatt
Service Information
F C Daehler Mortuary Company
915 9Th St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-4146
Obituary
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Jo-Linda Farley, 83, of West Portsmouth, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. She was born November 22, 1936, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Ben Bishop and Erma Alice Malone. She was a homemaker and is survived by one son, Paul Farley, of West Portsmouth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Cindy Lynn Farley and five brothers and sisters. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Online condolences may be made to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
