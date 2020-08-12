ROSEMOUNT-Joan Crabtree was born March 1, 1930 and passed away June 22, 2020. She was born to Clarence and Sylvia Skaggs of Portsmouth. She is survived by her son, John Patrick Crabtree, also of Portsmouth. Joan was married to John W. Crabtree, who is deceased. She is survived by a sister, Kay Keaton of Florida, three brothers, Bill and Charles Skaggs of Portsmouth and Leslie Skaggs of Minford. Her deceased brothers are Clarence Jr. Skaggs of Portsmouth and "Duke" Skaggs of Dayton, Ohio.

Through her years, she especially loved quilting and reading. She also enjoyed tending to her flower garden.

Contributions in memory of Joan, can be made to Sierra's Haven.