IRONTON — Joan Jane Pollock, 95, of Ironton, OH formerly of South Shore, KY passed away Sunday, September 30, 2019 at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, OH. She was born in South Portsmouth, KY February 7, 1924 a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Olive Davis Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Greenup Presbyterian Church 206 West Main Street Greenup, KY 41144 with Pastor Jack Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be at the church Wednesday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour at 1 P.M.

Arrangements are entrusted to Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greenup Presbyterian Church.