1/
Joan Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Joan Josephine Smith, 85, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Joan was born May 24, 1935 in Barberton, OH to the late Steve and Nellie Myers Johnson. She had worked as a designer for Colonial Florist. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Wheelersburg and attended Holy Redeemer in Portsmouth. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Warren Smith; a son, Richard Eric Smith; a daughter, Denise Marie Smith; four brothers, Daniel, David, John and Marcus Johnson and four sisters, Virginia Brooks, Josephine Scarberry, Verna Spray, Angela Johnston; she is survived by one sister, Barbara Ondo.

Private graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at South Webster Cemetery with Fr. Joseph Yokum officiating. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved