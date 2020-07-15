Joan Smith

PORTSMOUTH-Joan Josephine Smith, 85, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Joan was born May 24, 1935 in Barberton, OH to the late Steve and Nellie Myers Johnson. She had worked as a designer for Colonial Florist. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Wheelersburg and attended Holy Redeemer in Portsmouth. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Warren Smith; a son, Richard Eric Smith; a daughter, Denise Marie Smith; four brothers, Daniel, David, John and Marcus Johnson and four sisters, Virginia Brooks, Josephine Scarberry, Verna Spray, Angela Johnston; she is survived by one sister, Barbara Ondo.

Private graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at South Webster Cemetery with Fr. Joseph Yokum officiating. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.