Joanne Humphrey
1930 - 2020
Waverly-Joanne Humphrey, 90, of Cherry Street, Waverly, Ohio passed 11:50 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Traditions at Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.

Joanne was born April 20, 1930 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Baber and Lorena Elizabeth (Lane) Baber. On June 12, 1953, she was united in marriage to Gerald Humphrey, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl (Randall) Smith, son, John Leland (Francia) Humphrey, three grandchildren, Kelly Carson, Suzy Carson and Angela Roman, five great-grandchildren, Jackson Parrish, Hadrian Roman, May Kibodeaux, Betty Kibodeaux and Rowan Janukajtis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Joanne was a secretary, member of Eastern Star and Ladies Oriental Shrine.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio with Chaplain Kevin Greene officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
