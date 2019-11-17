LUCASVILLE-Joanne Smith 85 of Lucasville went to be with Jesus and her loving husband Russ on November 14, 2019, at Hospice.

She was born September 26, 1934, near Lucasville, to the late Janie F. Mingus and Sidney E. Eblin.

She was married to Russell Smith on April 16, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2019.

They were the parents of three daughters and sons-in-law: Carl & Barbie Smith Hicks of Friendship, Bob & Peggy Smith Warren of Circleville, Drs. Wallace Jr.& Nancy Smith Guerrant of Winchester, KY. There are eight grandchildren: Greg (Katie) Warren, Michael (Ashley) Pitts, Valissa Warren (Linton Hart), Kyle (Tracy) Hicks, Wallace (Megan) Guerrant, Joanna (Simon) Gelefson, Russell Guerrant, and Daniel Guerrant and nine great-grandchildren: Micah, Grace, Malaki, Brooklyn, Zane, Mason, Jaylah, Lainie, and Kyla. Joanne is survived by 5 sisters and 2 brothers: Anna & David Keeney, Janie & Charles Kronk, Jenny & Paul Gammon, Edwina & Roger Kise, Cathy Messer, David & Linda Lindamood and Darrel Lindamood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ed Lindamood,

2 brothers-in-law, Vancil Crabtree and Glen Messer and one son-in-law Tim Pitts.

She was a 1952 graduate of Minford High School, and employed by Ohio Consolidated Telephone Company, General Telephone Company, Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, and Farmers Home Administration.

As her children grew, Joanne busied herself with teaching Sunday School, becoming a youth leader, helping with Brownies and Girl Scouts, involving herself with their school teachers as room mother, chaperone and volunteering to drive station wagon loads of children on field trips.

For many years, she made the beautiful clothing she and her children wore; hand-stitched and hand-quilted many intricate quilts, and sewed clothes for her daughters' dolls.

She was saved on December 7, 1948, at the age of 14 and became a member of Madison Baptist Church, near Stockdale where she was active in the youth group and music department. When married, she began to attend Scioto Baptist Church near Lucasville, becoming a faithful member serving as Sunday school Teacher, youth leader, choir member, and officer of the Ladies Aid group. Singing was a large part of her life and she enjoyed being a part of her church choir for more than half a century. During that time, she participated as soloist as well as singing with small groups. Over the years, she sang for many funerals and weddings.

She became a member of Community Bible Church on December 7, 2014.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Community Bible Church on Fairgrounds Road, Lucasville with Pastor Joe Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Cemetery on Cockrell's Run Road. Friends may call from 12:30 pm till the funeral hour at the church on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.