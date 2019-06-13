JOANNE STEVENSON

SOUTH PORTSMOUTH —JoAnne Stevenson, 87, of South Portsmouth, KY., died peacefully June 13, 2019 at her home after an extended illness. She was born August 14, 1931 a daughter of the late Douglas Hampton and Louise Bentley Hampton.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Forrest Stevenson, brothers; Don Hampton, Paul Hampton, Kenneth Ratliff, Edward Ratliff and Bill Ratliff.

Surviving are four sons; Jeff Bruce (Kay), Grant Stevenson (Marsha), Scott Stevenson and Danny Stevenson (Kim), four grandsons; Justin, Austin, Tanner and Cameron, one granddaughter; Katie, two great grandchildren; Braxton and Teagan.

There will be no funeral services at this time and a Family Remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Morton – Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY.