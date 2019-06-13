JoAnne Stevenson (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne Stevenson.
Service Information
Morton Funeral Home
311 James Hannah Drive
South Shore, KY
41175
(606)-932-3512
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOANNE STEVENSON

SOUTH PORTSMOUTH —JoAnne Stevenson, 87, of South Portsmouth, KY., died peacefully June 13, 2019 at her home after an extended illness. She was born August 14, 1931 a daughter of the late Douglas Hampton and Louise Bentley Hampton.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Forrest Stevenson, brothers; Don Hampton, Paul Hampton, Kenneth Ratliff, Edward Ratliff and Bill Ratliff.

Surviving are four sons; Jeff Bruce (Kay), Grant Stevenson (Marsha), Scott Stevenson and Danny Stevenson (Kim), four grandsons; Justin, Austin, Tanner and Cameron, one granddaughter; Katie, two great grandchildren; Braxton and Teagan.

There will be no funeral services at this time and a Family Remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Morton – Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY.
Published in The Daily Times from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.