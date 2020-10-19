WHEELERSBURG-Jodi Lynn Murphy, 51, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth. Jodi was born June 24, 1969 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Leonard Jackson and Mary Osborne Jackson. Jodi attended The Rock Church in Wheelersburg. In addition to her parents Jodi is survived by her husband, Chris Murphy, whom she married February 9, 1991 in Siloam, KY; a son, Christian (Kaci) Murphy; a brother, Aaron Jackson; a sister, Lisa Jackson and nieces and nephews; Jodi was also a loving "Meme" to her grandson Ryder. Jodi was a giving person all of her life even in the end being an organ donor so that others can live on.

Services for Jodi will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Rick Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and one hour before the service on Thursday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.