1/
Jodi Murphy
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
WHEELERSBURG-Jodi Lynn Murphy, 51, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth. Jodi was born June 24, 1969 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Leonard Jackson and Mary Osborne Jackson. Jodi attended The Rock Church in Wheelersburg. In addition to her parents Jodi is survived by her husband, Chris Murphy, whom she married February 9, 1991 in Siloam, KY; a son, Christian (Kaci) Murphy; a brother, Aaron Jackson; a sister, Lisa Jackson and nieces and nephews; Jodi was also a loving "Meme" to her grandson Ryder. Jodi was a giving person all of her life even in the end being an organ donor so that others can live on.

Services for Jodi will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Rick Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and one hour before the service on Thursday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
October 19, 2020
Jodi, you were a very accepting, loving, supportive, kindhearted person. Always had a smile on your face and just was happy. You took me and holly and my mother in when we first came down to visit Wheelersburg at the church and we will definitely miss you and the good times playing farkel. Love ya and see you again.
Hilary Trinidad
Friend
October 19, 2020
Jodi was a beautiful person inside and out. She touched so many lives. Her smile was infectious, and she loved life. Jodi will be missed forever and always. Gone but never forgotten. I love you Jodi, you were my dear friend. I will cherish our friendship and memories forever!❤
Sherry Alley-Vaughn
Friend
October 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dee Dee Raynard
Acquaintance
