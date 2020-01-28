SOUTH SHORE-Joseph (Joe) Bentley Jr., 85, of South Shore, KY went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, OH. He was born October 5, 1934 in Montgomery in Garrison, KY, a son of the late Joe Babe and Pearl Willis Bentley.

Joe was a member of First Church of God in South Shore, KY. He served his country in the United States Army in the 10th Mountain Division. While deployed in Germany he served as a Military Police Officer. Joe was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a 32nd Degree Mason out of Harrison Fullerton Lodge #937. He retired from North American Refractories in 1996 and enjoyed wood working in his shop.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Norman Bentley; three sisters, Audrey Boggs, Hatti Holbrook and Ilene Conley.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years Lois Porter Bentley, two daughters; Teresa (Larry) Dickerson of South Shore, KY and Kathi (Scott) Howard of South Shore, KY; two sisters, Violet Tinsley of South Portsmouth, KY and Cleo Smith of Firebrick, KY; four grandchildren Joe (Andrea) Howard, Chad (Kala) Howard, Rick Dickerson and Kati (Rob) Collins; six great-grandchildren Hannah Howard, Joey Howard, Brady Howard, Gracie Howard, Colton Howard, Levi Howard and several other family and friends who will deeply miss him.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the First Church of God, 187 Main Street, South Shore, KY, 41175 with Pastor Donny McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow at Collier Memorial Gardens in South Portsmouth, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. and at the Church on Thursday from 12 P.M. until the funeral hour.

Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.mortonhuntfh.com