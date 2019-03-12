JOE COOK

NEW BOSTON — Joe Cook, 85, of New Boston, passed away, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at SOMC Hospice, Portsmouth.

He was born March 27, 1933 in Warnock, Kentucky, to the late Arthur William Cook Sr. and Cora Bell Hicks Cook.

Joe enlisted in the US Army on June 24, 1952. He served proudly for 23 years as a MSG-E8. He received two purple Hearts while in Korea, and also served in Vietnam. He was stationed at several installations including Germany, Louisiana and Kansas.

Joe received the following medals and accommodations: Combat Infantry Badge; three Bronze Stars for Valor; two Purple Hearts; Good Conduct Medal; United Nation Service Korea; National Defense Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Air Medal; Korea Service Medal; and Vietnam Service Medal.

Joe also retired from the Atomic Plant in Piketon.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma Jean Cook in December 1994; four brothers, Arthur Jr. (Judy), Eugene (Wilma), Matthew and Walter; and a sister, Audrey (Jerry) Sears.

He is survived by a sister, Garnet J. (Fred) Shumate; a sister-in-law, Sharon (Cook) Davis; and several nieces and nephews. Joe is also survived by special friend, Chris Sands, and her family; and his very good friends, Mike Martin, Lynn and Phyllis Patrick.

Graveside military services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Scioto Burial Park by the Honor Detail of James Dickey Post #23 American Legion. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth.

Memorial donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.