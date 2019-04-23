JOE WILLS SR.

LUCASVILLE — Joseph Lynn Wills Sr. 88, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born March 3, 1931 in Churchill, Tennessee, a son of the late Charley W. and Anna Ball Wills.

Joe was a retired supervisor for Empire Detroit Steel, a US Army Korean War veteran, and a 1949 Valley High School graduate.

He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Lynn Wills Jr.; two brothers, Eugene and Clifford Wills; and two sisters, Janis Fields and Willa Vittitow.

Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis Jean Evans Wills, whom he married April 3, 1951 in Richmond, Indiana; one son, Mark (Patricia) Wills of Russellville, Kentucky; one daughter, Lanette (Dave) Wagner of Lucasville; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted 4 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in Lucasville Cemetery with Rick Clark officiating. Military rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or The Rock Church PO Box 430, Wheelersburg, OH 45694.