SISTER JOHANNA ORLETT, OSF

ROCHESTER — Sister Johanna Orlett (Sister Jacob), 82, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, MN died at Assisi Heights, Rochester, MN on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

Barbara Johanna Orlett was born May 25, 1936 in Portsmouth, OH to John Vincent and Olympia (Sainsbury) Orlett. She attended St. Mary's Grade School (where she taught 1957-59), Notre Dame High School (class of 1954). She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1954 from Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, West Portsmouth, OH. (Go to Roger W. Davis website for full obituary.)

Memorial Services

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Our Lady of Sorrows, West Portsmouth OH

Visitations 10:30 AM OLS

Mass 11-12

Cremains to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Otway; for those that don't want to go to the cemetery, a Mercy Meal will be provided at Holy Trinity Hall on Pond Creek.

Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of St. Francis, Office of Mission Advancement, Assisi Heights, 1001 14th St. NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.