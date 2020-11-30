1/3
John Baker
1938 - 2020
WHEELERSBURG - John D. Baker, 82, of Wheelersburg went to be with the Lord on Saturday November 28, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. He was born September 6, 1938 in Pikeville, KY, a son of the late Brice Baker and Goldie Baker Blackburn. John was a longtime Minister who loved to preach and spread the word of God at Trinity Chapel. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, retired from N & W Maintenance Dept., was a member of Local #83 and he loved to hunt. John is survived by his wife Anna (Dill) Baker whom he married on November 29, 1958 in Greenup, KY. and would have celebrated their 62nd Anniversary on Sunday; four sons, David Baker and wife Teresa of South Webster, Dwight Baker of Scioto Furnace, Danny Baker and Darren Baker both of Wheelersburg; a daughter Diana Jessee and husband Clifford of Minford; a brother Charles Baker of Minford; a sister Hazel Reid of Columbus; a half sister, Juanita Fraulini of Franklin Furnace; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was also preceeded in death by a son John Baker, Jr., and a granddaughter Brittany Jessee.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday December 2, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Tommy Baker officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date. Visitation will be Tuesday 5 to 8 PM and Wednesday 12 to 1 PM at the funeral home. Due to current mandates face coverings must be worn. Online condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
DEC
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
DEC
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH 45682
(740) 778-7054
December 1, 2020
I am sorry to hear of John's passing.
I will always remember him fondly!
He always greeted me by saying hello sis.
I'm sure he is rejoicing on streets of gold!
Anita Rawlins
Friend
November 30, 2020
John was a good man of God,was mom's preacher for many yrs
Marilyn smith libby
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
John Baker was one of the greatest men I’ve known! He was always there for our family and I’ll never forget him!!
Kim Dunlap
Friend
