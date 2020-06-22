John Booth

MARION-John Terry Booth IV, 49, of Marion, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 27, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio a son of Felsia Phipps Booth of Marion and the late John Terry Booth III.

Junior was a Certified Contractor and a US Army veteran.

He is survived by one son, John Allen (fiance Jordan) Booth of Clarksville, Tennessee; one daughter, Jessica Booth-Cordero of Clarksville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Naomi LeeAnn Booth and Gabriel Terry Edward Booth; the mother of his children, Sabrina Beers Booth of Clarksville, Tennessee; and one brother, Todd Anthony Booth of Marion, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Big Run United Baptist Church with Arvil Murray Jr. and Marvin Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Big Run Cemetery where military graveside rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call an hour prior to the funeral at the church Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.