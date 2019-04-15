JOHN "JACK" BORN SR.

CIRCLEVILLE — John "Jack" Born Sr., 90, of Circleville passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1928 in Scioto County to Lawrence and Viola (Pots) Born. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Doris (Bussa) Born. Jack is survived by his children John Born Jr., Debra Baer and Susan Meeks, grandchildren Josh, Danielle, Allison and Andrea Baer and by great grandchildren Madison, Jackson, Daniel, J.T. and Meredeth Baer.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with a graveside service on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to General Missionary Department of Churches of Christ in Christian Union, 1553 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Brown Memorial Nursing Home, 158 E. Mound St. Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.