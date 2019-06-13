JOHN ROBERT BROWN

GARRISON — John Robert Brown, 74, of Garrison passed away June 12, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Brown was born May 12, 1945, in York to the late Hardin and Maggie Yates Brown.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

John was retired from CSX Railroad. He enjoyed listening to music, working on and trading cars.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sheryl Brown; four daughters, Shana (Jerry) Royse, Jonda Brown (Stephen), Sherry Brown and Tina (Kent) Logan; two sons, Nathan Brown and James Brown; grandchildren, TJ Slaughter, Bailey Royse, Kylie Brown, Katelynn Neace, Aiden Neace, Autumn Huff, Amber Caudill, Audrey Boxberger, Cheyanne Craft, Jesse Clark, Nick Logan, Colton Logan and Kaden Logan; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill Brown; two sisters, Donna (Ronnie) Bailey and Ella Fay Brown; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore. Burial will follow at Roberts Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.