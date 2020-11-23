PORTSMOUTH-John G. Craigmiles, 73, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born February 16, 1947, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Hazel Maynard Craigmiles and Harry Grimes Craigmiles.

John had been a co-owner of Blessed at Home for the past six years and a former 28-year co-owner of The Royal. He had also worked for 18 years at the former Dayton-Walther Corporation. A 1965 Portsmouth High School graduate, John served four years in the US Army Reserves and he was a life member of the James Dickey Post #23 American Legion. He was also a member of the Buena Vista Rome Lodge #535 F&AM and the Portsmouth Shrine Club. John enjoyed riding his motorcycle and he attended the South Shore First United Methodist Church.

Surviving is his wife of 14 years, Janie Tucker VanBibber Craigmiles, whom he married January 20, 2006 in Key West, FL. Also surviving are a son, John Michael (Nancy) Craigmiles of South Portsmouth, KY; a daughter, Kristen (Randy Earwood) Craigmiles of Portsmouth; three stepchildren, Christopher VanBibber of Wilmington, NC, Jeffrey (Tami) VanBibber of South Portsmouth, KY and Julie (Darrin) Adkins of Stout; his lifelong friend, John Underwood of Portsmouth, who was more like a brother; 16 grandchildren, Elliauna Earwood, Micah Tyler Craigmiles, John Cole Craigmiles, Michael Reed Craigmiles, Corbin Munn, Carleigh (Matt) Bates, Patrick (Molly) Montgomery, Joshua Earwood, Mason VanBibber, Morgan Leigh VanBibber, Deven (Morgan) VanBibber, Drew (Laiken) VanBibber, Dylan (Allie) VanBibber, Eric (Savanna) Adkins, Addison (Austin) Spradlin and Eli Adkins; special granddaughter, Samantha Eichenlaub; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, George Summers of Dayton; a niece, Coryn (David) Hooper and her children, Kyle, Grant (Kate) and Alyssa of Dayton; his fur baby, Tessa Lee; and his Melbourne, Florida "Snow Bird Family" where he and Janie spent many months of each year.

In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by a sister, Carole Ann Summers; a grandson, Derek Adkins; a nephew, Craig Summers; and a daughter-in-law, Stacey VanBibber.

Funeral Services will be held at Noon Wednesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Acy Gibson officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM, and Wednesday from 11 AM until the funeral hour. A Masonic Service will be conducted at the funeral home by the Rome Lodge at 7 PM Tuesday. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required at all times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org/giving.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.