WHEELERSBURG-John Thomas Culver, Sr., 70, of Wheelersburg passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at SOMC ER in Portsmouth. John was born February 18, 1950 in Portsmouth to the late James J. Culver and Alma Tingler Culver. John was employed as a mechanic at Andy's Toyota. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Culver and a sister, Mary Gast. John is survived by two sons, John Culver, Jr. and wife Kelly and Jonathan Culver; two daughters, Traci Carver and Thea (Terry Jr.) Rafalowski; four brothers, Robert, Carl, Danny and George Culver; a sister, Janet Twinam; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Due to health requirements social distancing must be observed. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.