LUCASVILLE – John Wayne Dodridge, 68, of Lucasville passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born June 9, 1951 in Scioto County, a son of the late Arnold and Opal Lynn Childers Dodridge, he was a 1972 Minford High School graduate and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by one son, Jonathan (Natasha) Dodridge; five grandchildren, Jaysa, Jaydan, and Naylan Dodridge, McKenzie and Brayden Aldridge; three brothers, Bob Dodridge, Jim (Rowena) Dodridge, Randy (Sherry) Dodridge; five sisters, Lois McElwee, Nancy (Tim) Bost, Linda (Kelly) Agin, Eva (Stanley) Robbins, Debbie (Malcolm) Schoener, and caregivers, Josh & Patsy Conkel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Amanda Aldridge; three brothers, Don, David, Gerald Dodridge, and two sisters, Joanne Dodridge and Anna Lucas.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Tommy Baker officiating. Burial will in Conkel Cemetery near Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.