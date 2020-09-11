1/2
John Doty
KANNAPOLIS, NC-John Gregory Doty, February 22, 1945 ~ August 29, 2020 (age 75). On the morning of Saturday, August 29, 2020 Sergeant Major John G. Doty, USMC, Retired, went home to be with the Lord. Originally of Portsmouth, OH, the Sergeant Major is survived by his wife Jane of Kannapolis, neighbor-daughter Kisha (John) of Kannapolis, daughter Julie (Tim) of Erwin, son David (Heather) of Concord, sisters Elaine and Barbara (Tim) of Portsmouth, OH, Grandchildren Kristian (Sarah), Dana (Tiffany), Yesenia, Sarah (Daniel), Matthew, Anna, John, Drayton, Makenzie, Alina, Laura and Samuel. He is also survived by great grandchildren Aaron, Isaiah, Peyton and Eliana. Cousins include James Distel of Oklahoma City, OK, Bruce Distel of Portsmouth, OH, Michael Doty of Oxnard, CA, Patricia Doty of Grants Pass, OR, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Loved by many and respected by all who knew him, John was deeply loyal, tremendously generous and passionately grateful. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. He loved his wife and family "desperately". He is forever a faithful Marine, having served 26 years, 7 months and 8 days.

A high school track and football star, John declined a full scholarship to play at the University of Michigan in order to be a Marine. He advanced quickly through the ranks of the Corps despite a reduction in force size after the Viet Nam war, in which he served 2 tours. He developed a reputation for instating strong leadership and being a 'fixer' in struggling battalions. He founded and grew Flag Keepers, which exists to educate the public on the US flag code, and to provide for the proper care and disposal of American flags. He was fiercely patriotic. Ask him how he's doing, he'll reply "Better than I deserve," or "Absolutely could not be better. "

These statements are truer today than they have ever been. At ease, Sergeant Major.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
