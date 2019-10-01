John Foit (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Foit.
Service Information
Morton Funeral Home
311 James Hannah Drive
South Shore, KY
41175
(606)-932-3512
Obituary
Send Flowers

SOUTH SHORE — John "Jack" William Foit, 92, of South Shore, KY passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1927 in Wellston, OH a son of the late Arthur and Mildred Foit.

John was a graduate of Glenwood High School, a World War II Merchant Marine, an Air Force Veteran, Kentucky Colonel and served 27 years as a New Boston police officer.

Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Betty R. Foit; two brothers, Robert and Donald Foit; one sister, Marry Lou Hoskyns,

Surviving are two sons, Michael (Dee) Foit of South Shore, KY and John R. (Patty) Foit of Brownsburg, IN; one daughter, Deborah Johnson of McDermott, OH; one sister Linda (Richard) Flaugher; seven grandchildren, Michael Patrick Foit, Paul Foit, Chris Johnson, Adam Foit, Ron Foit, Jennifer Haywood and Jonas Foit; nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.