SOUTH SHORE — John "Jack" William Foit, 92, of South Shore, KY passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1927 in Wellston, OH a son of the late Arthur and Mildred Foit.

John was a graduate of Glenwood High School, a World War II Merchant Marine, an Air Force Veteran, Kentucky Colonel and served 27 years as a New Boston police officer.

Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Betty R. Foit; two brothers, Robert and Donald Foit; one sister, Marry Lou Hoskyns,

Surviving are two sons, Michael (Dee) Foit of South Shore, KY and John R. (Patty) Foit of Brownsburg, IN; one daughter, Deborah Johnson of McDermott, OH; one sister Linda (Richard) Flaugher; seven grandchildren, Michael Patrick Foit, Paul Foit, Chris Johnson, Adam Foit, Ron Foit, Jennifer Haywood and Jonas Foit; nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are in charge of arrangements.