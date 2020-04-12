John Thomas "Tom" Geyer, 82 of Stout, died Friday April 10, 2020 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. He was born November 24, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Richard Clarence Geyer Sr. and Martha Veronica Larrick Geyer. He was retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad as an engineer. He loved his Geyer Farm in Stout.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Mildred "Millie" Ginn Geyer, a great grandson Weston Matthew Simpson, a brother Richard Clarence Geyer Jr. and a sister Jane Triplett.

John is survived by 2 sons; Wayne (Kim) Geyer and Mike (Jennifer) Geyer, a daughter Kim (David) Simpson, a sister Theresa Geyer, 7 grandchildren; Sherry Geyer, John Geyer, Nathan (Olivia) Geyer, Joshua (Laci) Simpson, Matthew (Elisha) Simpson, Alyson (Matthew) Munion and Donnie Nelson, 8 great grandchildren; David Walls, Jackson Geyer, D.J. Nelson, Easton Simpson, Cameron Simpson, Millie Jo Simpson, Cooper Munion and Kelsey Munion.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday April 16, 2020 at McKendree Cemetery in Stout with George Gravely officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.