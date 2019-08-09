JOHN L. HAMBLIN

PORTSMOUTH —John L. Hamblin, 80, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Lloyd Hamblin and Gladys (Adkins), Harrington. He was raised by his grandparents, the late Ernie and Stella Hamblin. He played football for Portsmouth and McKell High Schools and served proudly for four years in the U.S. Navy. He was retired from Norfolk and Southern (formerly Norfolk and Western) Railway.

He was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles and his mother and father in law, Carl and Rita Ruth. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sue A. (Ruth) Hamblin; special niece Amy (Mike) Turner of Galloway, Ohio; sister in law Carlita Lammers, of Hilliard, Ohio; several nieces and nephews, cousins, and best friend, John McCoy of North Carolina (formerly of Portsmouth). Per John's request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com