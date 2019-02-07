JOHN H. HORNER

PORTSMOUTH — John H. Horner, Jr., 77, of Portsmouth, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Bridgeport Health Care, he was born June 21, 1941 in New Boston, to the late John and Mary (Sturgill) Horner Sr. He was a construction worker, specializing in under ground water pipe installation. He and his wife loved playing Bingo and fishing on shrimp boats. After retirement, he worked at a golf course, where he used his knowledge of underground drainage and water systems to keep the course beautiful. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a baby sister, Garnet Horner.

He is survived by his wife, Annis (Scott) Horner, a daughter, Angela Bussa (Tim) of Thornville, and a son, John D. Horner of Sciotoville, and like a son who the Horner's raised, Andre Persun, five grandchildren; Amber, Brittany, Justin, Hailee, and Mark, and a great-grandson, Alexander.

He is also survived by two sisters, Helen Hayward (Merritt) of Minford and Esther Horner of Columbus.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Rev. David Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at Waring Cemetery in Garrison, KY. A visitation for friends and family will be Monday from noon until time of service at 2:00 PM.