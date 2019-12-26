PORTSMOUTH — John Socrates Johnson, 88, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born September 1, 1931, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Socrates John Johnson and Clara Jenkins Johnson. He was the former owner/operator of Johnson's Restaurant, a retired teacher at Clay High School, an Army Paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne, and an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra K. Scott Johnson, three daughters, Michelle Sprunger and husband Steve, of Cincinnati; Jill Kolar and husband Jim of Wheelersburg; Nicole Johnson of Wheelersburg; one sister, Marilyn Houston, of Ponte Vedra, Fla; and two grandchildren, Sofia Zulli of Wheelersburg and Maren Sprunger of Cincinnati. Per his request, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth. To leave condolences, visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com