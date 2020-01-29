WEST PORTSMOUTH-John Alex Journey, 22 of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born July 22, 1997 in Portsmouth to Teddy and Jill Dillow Journey. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; John Journey, David Journey, and Sharon Dillow.

Alex was a graduate of Portsmouth West High School and Scioto County Career Technical Center. He was employed by AEP of Pomeroy as a Power Lineman. He was a member of the Bricklayers Local 39 and City Amusement Dart League. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, 4 wheelers, and was a jack of all trades.

Along with his parents, he is survived by a brother, David (Emma) Journey, 4 sisters; Ashley May, Kimberly (Rodney) Jenkins, Courtney (Robby) Harris, and Victoria (Victor Graham Sr.) Journey, grandparents; Anna Journey, John Rick, and Dusty Dillow, nieces and nephews; Joe Joe, Trejan, Braxton, Kaylynn, Levi, Abby, Kamryn, Landon, Lathan, Chloe, Lexi, Paisyn, Owen, Mia, Waylon, and Baby G on the way, and very special friend, Brittany Swords and children; Lucas, Emmet, and Baby Boy Nathan Alexander Journey on the way, along with many family and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Craddock Frye officiating and interment in Siloam Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com