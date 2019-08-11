John Kielmar

Service Information
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Portsmouth, OH
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
At Funeral Home
Portsmouth, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Obituary
JOHN F. KIELMAR

PORTSMOUTH —John F. Kielmar, 65, of Portsmouth, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at SOMC Hospice.

He was born June 26, 1954, in Portsmouth, a son of the Louis Kielmar and the late Freda (White) Kielmar. John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, a retired Union Millwright, a lifetime member of H.O.G., and an employee of Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Coriell Kielmar, a son, Jacob Kielmar, two daughters; Kaci Kielmar and Samantha Kielmar, two brothers; Tim Kielmar (Debbie) and Tom Kielmar, five sisters; Joan Meadows, Susan Huff (Alan), Sally Singer (Rick), Barbara Hacker (Pete), and Cindy Crumm ( Brent), and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Tuttle officiating. Friends may call at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a Recitation of Rosary at 7:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John's honor to SOMC Hospice.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
