WHEELERSBURG — John William Lovely, 87, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born November 5, 1932 in Louisa, KY, a son of the late Byron Lester Lovely and Ruby Ethel Clay Lovely Cooperider. John retired from Columbus City Schools after 32 years where he worked with HVAC. He attended school in Ft. Gay, WV and was a Christian. A Korean War Navy veteran, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Navy Occupation Service Medal with European Clasp. John was a member of the James Dickey Post American Legion. His wife, Alice Boyle Lovely, preceded John in death September 2, 2013. The couple were married October 27, 1958 in Massachusetts. Surviving are two sons, Brian William (Martha Sims) Lovely of Richmond, VA and Robert Lester (Sharon McDaniel) Lovely of Missoula, MT; a sister, Rose J. Smith of Portsmouth; two granddaughters, Jennifer Lovely-Yarbrough and Sarah Fleming-Lovely; one great-grandson, Robert Cole Yarbrough; and his faithful companion, Nita Louise Campbell Lovely of Wheelersburg. Also preceding him in death were two brothers, David A. and Lester Lovely; and three sisters, Lexie Christian, Dorothy Stentz and June Napier. Graveside services will be held at a later date, with Pastor Dennis Campbell officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. The James Dickey Post #23 American Legion Honor Detail will conduct military rites. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 25 to May 26, 2020.