JOHN D. LYKINS, III

MINFORD — John David Lykins, III, 70 of Minford, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the emergency room at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Born October 9, 1948 in Scioto County, a son of the late John D. Lykins, Jr. and Alberta M. (Conley) Lykins, he was a retired truck driver for the Scioto County Engineer and attended Charity Free Will Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Laney) Lykins; a son, John D. (Debi) Lykins, IV; a daughter, Sherrie Lykins; two grandchildren, John Wayne Lykins, Natalie Jean Lykins, and a brother, Wayne Lykins.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bennett Cemetery in Minford, with Pastor George Vastine officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com