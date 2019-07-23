John Lykins III (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
45653-0152
(740)-820-2331
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett Cemetery
Minford, OH
Obituary
JOHN D. LYKINS, III

MINFORD — John David Lykins, III, 70 of Minford, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the emergency room at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Born October 9, 1948 in Scioto County, a son of the late John D. Lykins, Jr. and Alberta M. (Conley) Lykins, he was a retired truck driver for the Scioto County Engineer and attended Charity Free Will Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Laney) Lykins; a son, John D. (Debi) Lykins, IV; a daughter, Sherrie Lykins; two grandchildren, John Wayne Lykins, Natalie Jean Lykins, and a brother, Wayne Lykins.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bennett Cemetery in Minford, with Pastor George Vastine officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com
Published in The Daily Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019
