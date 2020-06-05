NEWARK-John Alan McElroy passed away at 2:21 AM on May 31, 2020 at the home of his sister, Karen Herring, in Newark, Ohio. He was born on October 25, 1964 in Zanesville, Ohio; son to the late John O. McElroy and Liz (Swinehart) Collins of Newark. John worked a variety of different manufacturing jobs during his life. His favorite pastimes are fishing, outdoors and spending time with his family, kids and grandkids. John was an avid Ohio State football fan. He was a faithful attender of the Mt. Tabor AME Church in Ocala, FL. John was a man with a big heart, always there for whomever needed him. He left a mark wherever he may have been. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Swinehart Collins of Newark; son, AJ (Alan Joseph) McElroy, his daughter Alayna, fiancé, Rikki, her children Navaeh, and Brantley of Lucasville, Ohio; son, Joshua McElroy (Katie) of Jackson, Ohio; son, Jacob McElroy formerly of Lucasville, now Ocala, FL; sister, Karen E. (Rick) Herring, her sons Jeremy, Zachary and Tyler Crouse of Newark; sister, Kim Bazler, her children Kayla, Chase, Brook, Becca; and sister Michele (Brad) Tipton, her sons Michael, Cole, Logan, all of Newark. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and great nieces. Donations to Hospice of Central Ohio are welcomed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com