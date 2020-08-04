John McHugh

PORTSMOUTH-John E. McHugh, 99, of Portsmouth, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home. John was born in Portsmouth on August 5, 1920, to the late Thomas and Louise (Hilt) McHugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary McHugh, brothers; Thomas and William McHugh, and a sister, Katherine Kugleman.

John graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1938, he served in the Navy during World War II, worked at Vulcan Last Shoe and Mack's Men Shop. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion, and for several years was a Little League baseball coach.

John is survived by his wife, Jean (Hall) McHugh, sons; Steve (Susie) McHugh, of St. Louis, MO., Daniel (Mary Jane) McHugh, of Springfield, David (Rosie) Bennett, of Dallas, TX., daughters; Mary Beth (Bill) Schoonover, of Portsmouth, Brenda (Tom) Smith, of Beaver, Kelly (John) Culver, of Portsmouth, niece, Patricia Pritt, of Portsmouth, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Patrick Watikha, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery with Military Rites by the American Legion, James Dickey #23. A visitation for family and friends will be 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7:30 P.M.

Per State orders, a mask or face covering will be required for entry into the funeral home and church.