JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP-John Newsome, age 80, of Sunshine Ridge Road in Jefferson Township in Adams County, Ohio, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at home.

He was born April 17, 1939 in Pike County, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Newsome and Goldie (Hobbs) Newsome; and two infant sons: Gregory Keith and John Douglas Newsome.

John is survived by his wife, JoAnn Newsome of Jefferson Township; one daughter, Rebecca (Terry) Nelson of Jefferson Township; one sister, Tubie Sykes of Tennessee; one grandson, Jon (Amber) Nelson and one granddaughter, Stacy (Bill) Boultif, both of Jefferson Township; three great grandchildren: Brionna Williams, Gabriel Boultif and Dakota Nelson, all of Jefferson Township; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a former employee of N.H. Stone, Incorporated of Sharpsburg, Kentucky and retired after 47 years of service. He was also a former employee of Ben & Tom Company of Pomeroy and W.L. Harper Company of Cincinnati.

He was a member and First Elder of Sunshine Ridge Independent Holiness Church in Jefferson Township.

The visitation is Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 until 8 PM at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union and Saturday from 1 until 2 PM at the church.

The funeral is Saturday, January 18 at 2 PM at Sunshine Ridge Independent Holiness Church in Jefferson Township in Adams County. Pastor John Rideout will officiate.

The interment is at Sunshine Ridge Cemetery at 5598 Sunshine Ridge Road in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Incorporated of West Union is serving the family