MINFORD - On Tuesday May 5, 2020 John Floyd Owens, loving husband and father went home to the Lord at the age of 65. John was born on 2/8/55 in Chicago, IL. to his parents Wayne and Joyce Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Joyce Owens of Benton, IL, his brothers Barry Owens of Venetian Village, IL and Robert Owens of Statesville, NC, his father-in-law Harold Beadle Senior. He leaves behind his wife Karen Owens of Lucasville, OH, his 2 Son's Matthew (Sarah) Owens of Kenosha, WI, Barry (Anina) Owens of Janesville, WI, Grandchildren, Jefferson and Nikalette, Brother's David (Luan) Owens of Benton, IL, Ricky (Becky) Owens of San Antonio, TX, and Sister Sheryl Mora of Kenosha, WI, Mother-in-law Delores Beadle of CA, Brother-in-law Harold Beadle Junior of Lucasville, OH, Sister-in-law Lori Ramsey of CA, Niece JoAnn (Dave) Hungness of Round Lake Beach, IL, Aunt Arlyne Mummer of Lake Geneva, WI and Several Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. John was an active duty Marine during the Vietnam War (Member of American Legion Post 023 in Portsmouth, OH). He later decided on a career in the trucking industry and traveled many miles over the years. When he moved to Ohio he pursued his love of animals by becoming a certified Humane Agent in 2006. He later retired to his farm in Ohio. He had a love for family, fishing, farming and shooting. He loved and fought for his country. He had a great affection for President Trump. He lived his life as a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was passionate about his beliefs and convictions. Whenever you had a conversation with John, he was always strongly opinionated. You could always count on spirited debates about our government, the economy, and the state of the world. He will be missed dearly, and will always be remembered fondly by his family and friends.



