John Papillon

PORTSMOUTH-John W. Papillon, 89, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence. John was born February 2, 1931, in Portsmouth, to the late Felix and Rose Schmidt Papillon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Felix Papillon, George Papillon, and his sister, Rosemary Papillon.

John was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. He is survived by his special friend, Belinda Evans.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Watikha officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth. There will be an hour of visitation one hour prior to funeral services, from noon until 1:00 P.M.