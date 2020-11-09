WHEELERSBURG-John D. Pendlum, 87, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on November 5, 2020. He was born May 25, 1933 in Olive Hill, Carter Co., Kentucky.

After moving his young family to Southern Ohio in the mid-1950s, John worked at Montgomery-Wards briefly before hiring on with Detroit Steel Corporation in New Boston, Ohio, later known as Cyclops Corporation. John dedicated more than 26 years working in the open-hearth department before retiring when the steel mill shut down in 1980.

When not working full time at the steel mill, John dedicated himself to raising his family and running a successful tobacco farm and cattle business on Briggs road. After retiring from the mill, he continued farming until 2002 when he raised his final crop of tobacco. John transacted his final cattle deal around 2014.

John is survived by his sisters, Winona of Louisville, Kentucky and Olivie of Indiana, his children, Josephine Pendlum of Huntsville, Alabama, Tina (Todd) McNelly of Xenia, Ohio, John Marshal Pendlum of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Douglas Matthew Pendlum of Minford, Ohio, and Chantel (Scott) Nelson of New Market, Alabama. He is also survived by seven grand-children and twelve great grand-children.

John is preceded in death by his father John Steele Penland (Pendlum), mother, Della Mae Conley-Miller-Penland-Rayburn, and numerous siblings and half-siblings.

Visitation and memorial services are scheduled to be held at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio on November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM.