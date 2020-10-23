John Phillips

PORTSMOUTH-John Talmadge Phillips, 86, passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Wesley Village, Hillview Retirement Community. He was born in March 1934 the fifth child of the late Charles D. Phillips and Myrtle Sexton Phillips.

He is survived by his children; Lisa Phillips Brown of McDermott/Pinehurst NC/Villa Hills KY and John S. Phillips (Erin Emerson Phillips) of Edgewood, KY from his marriage to Judith Doddridge Phillips of Villa Hills, KY. He was Grandpa to Reece Michael Brown of Lucasville, the late Dalton M. Phillips and step grandchildren; Quincy, Lily and Darby Emerson of Edgewood, KY. His brother Paul David (Becky) of Ashland, KY also survive as well as two nieces and three nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, infant brother Charles, brothers Robert and Ralph and sister Jean Webb.

John was a graduate of South Portsmouth High School, class of 1952, where he excelled in both basketball and baseball. He was a walk on with the Wilmington College baseball team until his departure to serve in the US Army, stationed at Fort Knox, KY for two years. He then worked at the former A-Plant after which he was employed at Detroit Steel Corporation where his interest in worker safety and employee rights began.

In August of 1967, he was injured while on the job at DSC which resulted in the loss of his right foot. After his recuperation, he enrolled in education classes at Morehead State University. He achieved both his undergraduate as well as Masters degrees while there. In addition, he was one of the founding members of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at MSU.

His interest in job safety resulted in his being one of the first OSHA field agents. He had a very successful career serving as a Field Agent, Area Director and Regional Director in various cities with his final assignment in the Boston, MA office. He was the recipient of numerous safety awards. After his retirement he chose to devote his time to being close to his family which resulted in his moving to Portsmouth.

He was forever a staunch Democrat and supporter of workplace safety and employee rights. He enjoyed collecting (and consuming) wine, loved listening to jazz music. He was especially fond of Stanley Turrentine's saxophone playing as he was acquainted with him during his Ft. Knox days.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 7th at a location TBD. Morton-Hunt Funeral Home will have the information as it becomes available. Memorial contributions may be made to The National Safety Council or the charity of your choice.