John Reynolds
1958 - 2020
WHEELERSBURG - John C. Reynolds Jr., 62 of Wheelersburg passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born April 8, 1958 in Martinsburg, WV a son of the late John C. Reynolds and Bertha (Hoax) Reynolds. John was a member of Sacred Mission where he formerly taught Sunday School. He was a very good man who loved to read the Bible and focus on Living for God. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and loved his dog Nugget. He is survived by his wife Konni Kae Reynolds; three daughters, Rachael Short and husband Adam of Florida, Jennifer Dinser and husband Bobby of Wheelersburg and Krista Colegrove of Wheelersburg; a brother Richard Reynolds and wife Joyce of Florida; a sister Debbie Van Patten and husband Mike of Florida; grandchildren, Lillia, Isabella, Kris, Collin, Kayden, Isaac and Alex. Private services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online memories and expressions of condolence may be sent to DWSwickfuneralhome.com



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home-Wheelersburg Chapel
11901 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-5050
