WEST PORTSMOUTH-John O. Skaggs, 79 of West Portsmouth, died Sunday February 23, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born April, 9, 1940 to the late John and Gineva Westwood Skaggs. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by 2 brothers; Mike and Larry Skaggs

John was a taxi driver and loved doing it, all the way up to his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Skaggs, a daughter; Mary (Carl) Howard, 3 sons; Johnny, Michael, and David Skaggs, 2 brothers, Walter and George (Clara) Skaggs, 13 grandchildren; James (Laura) Howard, Amy (Mark) Covert, Naomi (Chaz) Horsley, Carl Howard Jr., Payton Howard, Megan Richmond, Samantha Skaggs, Balinda Oppy, Nick (Candy) Skaggs, Amber Skaggs, Carol Rose, Brooklin Skaggs, and Samantha Skaggs, 24 great grandchildren

Funeral services will be 3:00PM Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Chaz Horsley officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 1:00PM.

