NEW BOSTON - Age 71, of New Boston, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was born September 23, 1948 in Portsmouth to Stephen and Inez (Carroll) Stewart. John was a 1966 graduate of Glenwood High School and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He formerly worked as a dispatcher for the New Boston Police Department. He was a member of the New Boston Eagles where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He was a long time, avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon Paynter (Donald) of Olive Hill, KY; two nieces, Jahven Rigsby and Tara Stewart; one great niece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Stewart, and his nephew, Stephen Ho Stewart.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Nelson Carroll Cemetery in Grahn, KY. Friends may call at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston on Thursday from 6 – 8:00 p.m. Fond memories of John and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.