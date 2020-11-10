1/1
John Tewalt
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BOSTON-John Edward Tewalt, 52 of New Boston died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born June 27, 1968 in Portsmouth to the late John Alva Tewalt Sr. and Catherine Owens who survives. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Charles Robert Owens and Esta Purtee Owens, an uncle, Robert Lee Owens, an aunt, Thelma Mae Owens, and friend, Ron Conkel.

Along with his mother, John is survived by 2 brothers; Darrell Gene Lebrun Jr. and Paul Michael Lebrun, 3 sisters; Melissa Lebrun, Donna Sue Plants, and Beverly K. Stillwell, 3 aunts; Joyce Owens, Rena Owens, and Ann Meadows, an uncle, Charles Michael (Cindy) Owens, cousins; Phyllis and David Boyd, Chris and Shannon Sexton, Jessie Pierce, Matt Pierce, Nikki Holler, Makayla Holler, Julie and Melissa Owens, and his friends; Tom Erwin, Lisa Conkel, Jeremy Conkel, Hayden Conkel, and Abby Conkel, Carla Carter, Jason Carter, and Scott Carter, along with his dog, Demi.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Reverend James Owens officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved