NEW BOSTON-John Edward Tewalt, 52 of New Boston died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born June 27, 1968 in Portsmouth to the late John Alva Tewalt Sr. and Catherine Owens who survives. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Charles Robert Owens and Esta Purtee Owens, an uncle, Robert Lee Owens, an aunt, Thelma Mae Owens, and friend, Ron Conkel.

Along with his mother, John is survived by 2 brothers; Darrell Gene Lebrun Jr. and Paul Michael Lebrun, 3 sisters; Melissa Lebrun, Donna Sue Plants, and Beverly K. Stillwell, 3 aunts; Joyce Owens, Rena Owens, and Ann Meadows, an uncle, Charles Michael (Cindy) Owens, cousins; Phyllis and David Boyd, Chris and Shannon Sexton, Jessie Pierce, Matt Pierce, Nikki Holler, Makayla Holler, Julie and Melissa Owens, and his friends; Tom Erwin, Lisa Conkel, Jeremy Conkel, Hayden Conkel, and Abby Conkel, Carla Carter, Jason Carter, and Scott Carter, along with his dog, Demi.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Reverend James Owens officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.