PORTSMOUTH-On June 6, 2020, John Frederick (Rick) Toombs left the suffering of this life to enter into his well-earned eternal rest with the Lord. Rick, born on Feb. 28, 1957 in Portsmouth, Ohio, was the only son of the late Dr. Miller F. Toombs and Mrs. Genevieve Toombs, who survives. Rick was blessed with loving parents, who were always available with advice, a warm hug or a generous gift. His parents provided him a wonderful childhood, full of family events like beach vacations, camping and fishing excursions to Canada and many hunting trips with his father. One of his greatest pleasures was trying to out-do his clever sister Virginia (Jinny) Toombs Bedard with their many pranks, although he rarely succeeded.

Rick attended Roosevelt Elementary School, where he was a record-breaking athlete, reaching 6 ft. tall by 11 years old. He and his many friends spoke often of running up to the Sunrise Reservoir as practice for Coach Shurl Shoemaker. At McKinley Middle School and Portsmouth High School, Rick played football but knew that basketball was his major talent. His height and dedication made him an asset to his teams. He transferred to Wheelersburg High School, where he made many life-long friends, and excelled in sports. He played for Coach Miller's football team, baseball team and the basketball team ranked 6th in the state of Ohio. Later, Rick attended The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio where he excelled in his History major, making the Dean's List many times.

Rick always followed all the Wheelersburg teams, especially the State Championship Football Team and the World Championship Softball Team, but he never forgot that "Once a Trojan, Always a Trojan" rang true for him as well.

Rick was born to be a Buckeye fan and was taken to many home games at The Shoe by his father and grandfather. Then Rick took his sons, as well. One of his greatest Buckeye memories was being present for Urban Meyer's first game against TTUN with his wife Beth, where they sat in the Ohio State goal line section.

Rick was called to Law Enforcement and became a member of the Portsmouth Police Department in 1976. He left there to become a member of the Pike County Sheriff's Department and eventually settled with the Waverly Police Department, reaching the rank of Captain. Rick worked to ensure the safety of Pike County, especially the young and elderly, and those in need of his personal attention. In recognition of his excellent service, Speaker Vernal G. Riffe chose Rick as one of his personal staff. Rick was responsible to ensure the safety of Speaker Riffe and other visiting dignitaries such as Sen. John Glenn. After his health declined, Rick retired to Portsmouth to be closer to his family and friends.

In 2007, Rick was reunited with the love of his life, Elizabeth Williams, and they were married on June 5, 2008. They were parents of 5: Christian (Dawn) Toombs of Frederick, OH, Ohio; Ericka Toombs of Waverly, OH; Tyler (Ashley) Toombs of Waverly, OH; Lacey (Jonathan) Robles of Phoenix, AZ; Lindsay (Thomas) Mckinney of Columbus, OH. They are grandparents of 9: Gavin, Gracyn, Eli, Millie & Rexlee Toombs, Levi & JJ Robles and James & Keylin Mckinney. It was Rick's prayer to see each of them once more before he left this world. He hoped they would realize how deeply he and Beth loved each of them. Rick treasured his niece Brianna Bedard, and great-niece Gianna, and his nephew Zachary Bedard. He was so grateful for the time he got to spend with these three, especially at holidays.

There will be visitation at Harrison Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Services will take place at the Coles Blvd. Church of God, 1300 Coles Blvd., Portsmouth, Ohio, at 11 AM. The church will provide a luncheon following the service. Chad Benner, Pastor of Coles Blvd. Church, where Beth and Rick attended, will officiate. With the revision of Covid 19 restrictions, masks will not be necessary. If you are uncomfortable, please wear a mask or refrain from attending. Masks will NOT be available at the funeral home or the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Rick's favorite charities, The Wounded Warrior Project. You can find information about the charity online or mailing information will be available at the visitation and funeral service.