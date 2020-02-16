PORTSMOUTH-John Peter Vournazos, 85, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his residence. John was born May 15, 1934, in Portsmouth to the late Peter and Ruby Moore Vournazos. He had a Master's degree and was Superintendent of the Gaseous Diffusion Department at Martin Marietta and he was of the Protestant faith. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Carolynne Lewis Vournazos and a sister, Margaret Blutreich. John is survived by a son, Richard (Patty) Vournazos; two daughters, Pam (Larry) Hall and Patti (Rickie) Richardson; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a great, great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Ralph Clay officiating. Interment will follow in Orm Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in John's name to SOMC Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.